Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee questioned for 6.5 hours at the CID office

West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee questioned for 6.5 hours at the CID office

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee faces a 6.5-hour marathon grilling by the West Bengal CID at Bhabani Bhavan over an FIR regarding alleged provocative remarks against Amit Shah.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee questioned for 6.5 hours at the CID office
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Dia Mirza responds to backlash over ‘climate change and patriarchy’ comment
Dia Mirza1 min ago
2
Abhishek Banerjee2 min ago
3
Trump Iran Deal12 min ago
4
San Andreas Fault44 min ago
5
Pakistan Terror Network48 min ago