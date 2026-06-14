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  • /Signature forgery case: CID to grill TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh today

Signature forgery case: CID to grill TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh today

The case involves the signatures of some Trinamool legislators on an official document submitted in the West Bengal Assembly.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Signature forgery case: CID to grill TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh today
Image Credit: ANI. Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

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