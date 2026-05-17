'I stayed silent out of fear': Former TMC Minister's explosive charges against Abhishek Banerjee
Former TMC minister Giasuddin Molla has accused Abhishek Banerjee and a senior police officer of intimidation and abuse, triggering fresh political controversy in West Bengal.
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A major political controversy has erupted in West Bengal after former TMC minister Giasuddin Molla filed a police complaint against Abhishek Banerjee and a senior police officer. Claiming he “stayed silent out of fear,” Molla accused party leaders of intimidation, political pressure, and police excesses. The explosive allegations have triggered fresh turmoil inside the Trinamool Congress ahead of crucial elections.
(This is a developing story.)
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