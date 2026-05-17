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NewsIndia'I stayed silent out of fear': Former TMC Minister's explosive charges against Abhishek Banerjee
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

'I stayed silent out of fear': Former TMC Minister's explosive charges against Abhishek Banerjee

Former TMC minister Giasuddin Molla has accused Abhishek Banerjee and a senior police officer of intimidation and abuse, triggering fresh political controversy in West Bengal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: May 17, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'I stayed silent out of fear': Former TMC Minister's explosive charges against Abhishek BanerjeeTrinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

A major political controversy has erupted in West Bengal after former TMC minister Giasuddin Molla filed a police complaint against Abhishek Banerjee and a senior police officer. Claiming he “stayed silent out of fear,” Molla accused party leaders of intimidation, political pressure, and police excesses. The explosive allegations have triggered fresh turmoil inside the Trinamool Congress ahead of crucial elections.

 

 

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