Cops barge in, Mamata rushes to spot: High drama at Abhishek Banerjee's home at 3 am

In a dramatic early morning operation that triggered a political storm in West Bengal, a joint team of Kolkata Police and Paschim Medinipur Police, accompanied by central security personnel, searched the Kalighat residence of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday. The operation lasted several hours and prompted sharp reactions from the ruling party and opposition leaders.

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According to Trinamool Congress leaders, police arrived at the residence around 3 am. A Disaster Management team was later called in to break open locks before officers began a detailed search of the premises. The operation reportedly started around 6:30 am and covered areas from the second floor to the terrace, lasting nearly 90 minutes.

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Sagarika Ghose calls search a political vendetta

Reacting sharply to the operation, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose shared details of the search on X and claimed that investigators found nothing during the raid. Pointing to the seizure report, she alleged that the operation was politically motivated.

"3 AM Saturday June 13. Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee's @abhishekaitc's Kalighat residence in Kolkata. 5 AM: Disaster Management team called in to break open locks. 6:30 AM: Search begins, from second floor to terrace, lasting 90 minutes. Outcome? Seizure report says : NIL. No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING. Just political vendetta, intimidation and mental torture. Operation Lotus is targeting every leader who refuses to surrender to the BJP's diktat. Disgraceful attack on an opposition leader. VINDICTIVE, CONNIVING, scumbag LOW LIFE tactics. SHAME," she said.

Mamata Banerjee rushes to Abhishek Banerjee's residence

Mamata Banerjee rushed to the Kalighat residence after being informed about the search operation.

Why did police search Abhishek Banerjee's home?

According to police officials, the operation was carried out as part of an investigation into a land dispute case registered in Salboni. Officers were looking for an aide linked to Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC leaders attack BJP over search operation

Taking strong exception to the operation, several Trinamool Congress leaders accused the BJP of using investigative agencies and police action to target opposition leaders.

TMC MP Kirti Azad also claimed that the seizure report showed no evidence was recovered during the search.

"3 AM Sat June 13. Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee's residence. 5 AM: Disaster Management team called to break locks. 6:30 AM: Search begins, 2nd floor to top 90 mins Outcome? Seizure report says : NIL. NIL. NIL. BJP's vindictive vendetta, Conniving Scumbags, Disgraceful," Azad wrote on X.

— Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 13, 2026

CID probe and questioning of Abhishek Banerjee

The search comes amid other legal troubles involving senior Trinamool leaders. On Friday, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials reached Abhishek Banerjee's residence in connection with a signature forgery case.

A day earlier, Banerjee was questioned by the CID for nearly five-and-a-half hours at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata, in connection with the same case.

FIR against Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has also registered an FIR against Mamata Banerjee. The case was filed at Hare Street Police Station on June 7 under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his complaint, Tushar Kanti Das alleged that Mamata Banerjee, during a speech on March 9, made remarks that could disturb public peace, affect communal harmony and threaten the democratic structure of the state.

(With ANI inputs)