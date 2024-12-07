Kolkata: Amidst the ongoing internal struggle within the Trinamool Congress between veteran leaders and the Young Turks, West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee said any decision regarding her successor would be made collectively by the party leadership rather than by her personally.

In an interview with Bengali news channel News 18 Bangla on Friday, Banerjee dismissed notions of individual dominance, asserting, "I am not the party; we are the party. It is a collective family, and decisions will be made collectively." Asked about her potential successor, Banerjee deflected the question with a counter-query to the interviewer, "Who is your successor?"

She went on to clarify that the TMC is a disciplined party where no individual will dictate terms. "The party will decide what is best for the people. We have MLAs, MPs, booth workers, this is a joint effort," she said. On the debate about old versus new in the party, Banerjee maintained a balanced approach, stating, "Everyone is important. Today's newcomer will be tomorrow's veteran.

While TMC has not officially declared any succession plans, Banerjee's remark comes amidst an ongoing tussle between the old guards, considered loyal to Mamata Banerjee, and the next-generation leaders, considered close to Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee is TMC's national general secretary and nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee did not mince words while addressing the role of political consultants, taking an indirect jibe at I-PAC, which has been working as TMC's political consultant since 2019.

"Some strategists make surveys sitting at home and change them later. They can arrange things but not bring voters. It's the booth workers who know the villages and people who actually win elections," she remarked, adding, "They are like artisans who do their work in exchange for money. But elections aren't won by them."