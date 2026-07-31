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‘Absolute disdain’: India hits back at Pakistan over PoJK violence, demands global scrutiny

Pakistan Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah admitted that the protesters in PoJK "are the same people we once trained as Mujahideen. 

Published: Jul 31, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
‘Absolute disdain’: India hits back at Pakistan over PoJK violence, demands global scrutiny
Image Credit: IANS

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‘Absolute disdain’: India hits back at Pakistan over PoJK violence, demands global scrutiny
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