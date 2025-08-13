‘Absolute Disgrace’: Congress Not Happy With KBC Show Featuring Operation Sindoor Officials; Slams Modi Govt

Operation Sindoor KBC Episode: The iconic quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back for its 17th season, once again hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. In a newly released promo for the Independence Day special episode, Big B is seen warmly welcoming three national heroes from the Indian Armed Forces — Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy — to the hot seat. However, the Congress party is not happy with the featuring of the three officials in their dress code.

Taking of X, Kerala Congress termed the move a disgrace. "Three officers of the Armed Forces will appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati, a private entertainment show, in full uniform, explaining to a Bollywood actor the planning of a military operation. In any serious nation with a professional military, this would be unthinkable. But this is the spectacle of New India under Narendra Modi. An absolute disgrace," said the party.

The promo shared by the Sony TV shows Col Sofiya responding to Amitab Bachchan's question where she said, “Pakistan had been carrying out such acts repeatedly. A response was necessary, and that’s why Operation Sindoor was planned (Pakistan yeh karta chala araha hai. Toh jawab dena banta tha sir. Isiliye Operation Sindoor ko plan kiya gaya)."

Notably, Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed at least 26 tourists. The Indian Armed Forces launched the precision strike under Operation Sindoor on May 6-7, targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.