हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nawab Malik

'Absolutely A Lie': NCB official Sameer Wankhede refutes Nawab Malik’s allegations

“Absolutely a lie & I can't comment. Law will take its own course,” said Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede on Friday. 

&#039;Absolutely A Lie&#039;: NCB official Sameer Wankhede refutes Nawab Malik’s allegations

New Delhi: The Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)`s Mumbai unit, Sameer Wankhede on Friday (October 29, 2021) responded to state minister Nawab Malik’s allegation that he didn't nab Kashif Khan. 

“Absolutely a lie & I can't comment. Law will take its own course,” said Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede on Friday. 

The ongoing war of words between senior NCP leader and NCB official is turning uglier with every passing day.

Earlier, on Thursday, the NCB official’s sister Yasmeen Wankhede has made big allegations that Nawab Malik has been stalking and threatening her online. She has requested the National Commission for Women to register a complaint in the matter. 

Additionally, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, wife of Sameer Wankhede, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, seeking justice in the wake of the "attack on her family and her personal life".

She posted the letter on her Twitter handle and tagged it to the Maharashtra CMO.

NCP Leader Nawab Malik reacting to this development questioned, “His (Sameer Wankhede) family wrote to CM y'day that they're Marathis & being a Marathi CM should help them. Nawab Malik's family too has been in this city for 70 yrs. I was born in 1959 & have been a citizen of this city. Is Nawab Malik not a Marathi?”

Meanwhile, in the cruise drug party case, the Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, on Thursday said that Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nawab MalikSameer WankhedeNCBYasmeen WankhedeAryan Khan drugs caseMaharashtra
Next
Story

NEET UG result 2021 expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in, check how to download scorecard

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Breaking News: Removal of barricading begins from Ghazipur border