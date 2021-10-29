'Absolutely A Lie': NCB official Sameer Wankhede refutes Nawab Malik’s allegations

New Delhi: The Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)`s Mumbai unit, Sameer Wankhede on Friday (October 29, 2021) responded to state minister Nawab Malik’s allegation that he didn't nab Kashif Khan.

“Absolutely a lie & I can't comment. Law will take its own course,” said Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede on Friday.

Absolutely a lie & I can't comment. Law will take its own course: Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, when asked about state minister Nawab Malik's allegations that he didn't nab Kashif Khan, one of the organisers of the cruise party - as told by Malik, as he's his friend pic.twitter.com/3t1RcyxbxW — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

The ongoing war of words between senior NCP leader and NCB official is turning uglier with every passing day.

Earlier, on Thursday, the NCB official’s sister Yasmeen Wankhede has made big allegations that Nawab Malik has been stalking and threatening her online. She has requested the National Commission for Women to register a complaint in the matter.

Additionally, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, wife of Sameer Wankhede, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, seeking justice in the wake of the "attack on her family and her personal life".

She posted the letter on her Twitter handle and tagged it to the Maharashtra CMO.

NCP Leader Nawab Malik reacting to this development questioned, “His (Sameer Wankhede) family wrote to CM y'day that they're Marathis & being a Marathi CM should help them. Nawab Malik's family too has been in this city for 70 yrs. I was born in 1959 & have been a citizen of this city. Is Nawab Malik not a Marathi?”

His (Sameer Wankhede) family wrote to CM y'day that they're Marathis & being a Marathi CM should help them. Nawab Malik's family too has been in this city for 70 yrs. I was born in 1959 & have been a citizen of this city. Is Nawab Malik not a Marathi?: Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/xBoQUPc0jv — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, in the cruise drug party case, the Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, on Thursday said that Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days.

