‘Absolutely Bored Me...’: Priyanka Gandhi, Congress React To PM Modi’s Parliament Speech

New Delhi: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha speech, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back on Saturday evening, saying that the Prime Minister ‘did not say anything new.’ The remarks came after Modi launched a scathing attack at Congress party over the Emergency of 1975 saying ‘this very sin’ of the grand old party will be remembered. Modi was discussing the ‘Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India’ in parliament.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "PM Narendra Modi did not say anything new or constructive. He absolutely bored me... I thought he would say something new. He spoke about 11 hollow promises. If he has zero tolerance towards corruption, he should at least hold a debate on Adani."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Praniti Shinde told ANI, "You see his entire speech, it is just a blame game. Such a speech does not suit the designation of a Prime Minister...I am shocked that he did not use the word 'secular' even once...He should not forget that he has become the Prime Minister through that Constitution whose foundation was laid by Congress."

Just after the conclusion of PM Modi’s address, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was seen leaving Parliament following Modi's response to the debate on the Constitution.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi criticised PM Modi for targeting the Gandhi family. Ravi stated that the PM spoke against former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, accusing him of focusing solely on the family that, he said, played a pivotal role in India's independence and the framing of the Constitution. He expressed the Congress's displeasure, saying, "We are upset with this."

PM Modi was addressing the Lower House on Saturday marking the end of a special two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution when he slammed the Congress party for ‘razing the constitution.

The PM said, “It is 75 years of the Constitution. But 25 years also has an importance, so do 50 years and 60 years...When the country was witnessing 25 years of Constitution, at the same time Constitution in our country was razed. Emergency was imposed, democratic systems were finished, country was turned into a prison, citizens's rights were looted, and press freedom was curtailed.”

He further added, “This sin on the forehead of Congress can never be erased. Whenever democracy will be discussed across the world, Congress' sin will never be erased because democracy was strangled," PM Modi said.

On June 25, 1975, the Emergency was declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of "challenging the Constitution at every level."

"I do not want to make personal criticism on anyone but it is important to place facts before the country. That is why, I would like to do that," Modi clarified.

"One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurling a blow to the Constitution. I am mentioning that one family because in 75 years of our journey, they ruled for 55 years. So, the country has the right to know what happened. The tradition of this family's ill-thoughts, bad policies is ongoing continuously. This family has challenged the Constitution at all levels," he alleged.

