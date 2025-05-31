Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday strongly rebutted Pakistan's recent claim of "downing" of Indian jets, amid rising tensions after India's precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor,' saying that the claim was ‘absolutely incorrect.’

His remarks came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated claims that the Pakistan Air Force had shot down six Indian fighter jets during recent India-Pakistan tension.

"I think what is important is that not the jet being downed, but why they were being downed. So the good part is that we are able to understand the tactical mistake which we made remediate, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days, and flew all our jets, again targeting at long range. Absolutely incorrect, and that is not information which I said is important. What is important is why they were downed. That is more important for us. And what did we do after that? That's more important," General Chauhan told Bloomberg TV on Saturday.

CDS Chauhan also said that despite having greater diversity than the neighbouring country, India is today ahead of Pakistan on all fronts due to its long-term strategy.

CDS Chauhan pointed out that despite both countries gaining independence at the same time and Pakistan being ahead of India on various parameters, including social, economic and per capita GDP, today New Delhi is ahead of them.

"Now, on the India-Pakistan relationship, we are not operating without a strategy. When we gained independence, Pakistan was ahead of us on every metric: social, economic, and GDP per capita. Today, India is ahead on all fronts: economic performance, human development, and social harmony, despite our greater diversity. That didn't happen by accident; it's a result of long-term strategy," ANI quoted Chauhan as saying.

"Diplomatically, we've reached out like in 2014 when the PM invited Nawaz Sharif. But it takes two hands to clap. If all we get in return is hostility, then disengagement may itself be a sound strategy for now," CDS Chauhan added.