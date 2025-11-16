'Abused, Slipper Was Raised': Rohini Acharya Drops New Bombshell Day After Parting Ways With RJD, Family

A day after announcing her exit from politics and resigning from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rohini Acharya has levelled serious allegations about the treatment she faced within her father’s party. In a detailed post on X on Sunday, the former RJD candidate from Saran claimed she was subjected to verbal abuse and even threatened with physical aggression.

“Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated. Filthy abuses were hurled at her, and a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult,” she wrote.

In a social media post, Rohini Acharya levels fresh allegations a day after announcing her decision to quit politics and disown her family.



"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit… pic.twitter.com/q4dwUn16x1 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rohini added that she left her “crying parents and sisters” behind because she felt she was forced out of her maternal home. “They tore me away from my maternal home… They left me orphaned. May none of you ever walk my path, may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini,” she said.

In another post, she alleged she had been accused of “getting her father’s kidney transplant done for money.” She wrote, “Yesterday, I was cursed and told I am dirty, that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in. To all daughters and sisters who are married, I will say this --- when there is a son or brother in your maternal home, never save your god-like father. Tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends.”

Rohini Acharya tweets, "Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in... To all the daughters and sisters who are married,… pic.twitter.com/oghSroztX0 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

On Saturday, Rohini had shocked party members and supporters by declaring she was quitting politics and had “disowned” her family. “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame,” she posted.

Her explosive claims came a day after the RJD-led opposition bloc suffered a heavy defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters at Patna airport, she reiterated her grievances. “I don’t have a family. You should ask Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez. They are the ones who threw me out. They do not want to take any responsibility. The whole country is asking why the party failed like this. When you take the names of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced and abused,” she said.