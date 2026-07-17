/Abusive, vulgar words alone do not amount to obscenity under IPC: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday held that the use of abusive and profane language during a heated altercation, however offensive or uncivil, would not by itself amount to the offence of obscenity punishable under Section 294(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), unless the words are lascivious, appeal to prurient interests and have the tendency to deprave and corrupt the minds of those exposed to them.