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  • /Abusive, vulgar words alone do not amount to obscenity under IPC: Supreme Court

Abusive, vulgar words alone do not amount to obscenity under IPC: Supreme Court

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M. Pancholi made the observation while partly allowing an appeal filed by a 70-year-old man convicted in a 2017 assault case arising out of a land dispute in Tamil Nadu.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Abusive, vulgar words alone do not amount to obscenity under IPC: Supreme Court
Image Credit: ANI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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