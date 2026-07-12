/ABVP seeks NIA probe into Indian medical student’s death in Uzbekistan over conversion allegations

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the death of Indian medical student Savariya Basant in Uzbekistan. The student organisation alleged that the incident may be linked to an organised network involved in religious conversion and extremist activities. It called for a detailed investigation into all aspects of the case.
In a statement, ABVP expressed grief over the death of Basant, who was studying at Bukhara State Medical Institute in Uzbekistan.
Referring to information available in the public domain, the organisation claimed that the student had allegedly faced continuous pressure to change her religion. It further alleged that she was murdered after repeatedly resisting such attempts.
ABVP said the matter should not be treated as a routine criminal case. The organisation demanded a comprehensive investigation into all possible angles, including the existence of an organised network, financial links and any international connections.
It also said that those found guilty should receive the strictest punishment under the law.
The demand comes after a resolution was adopted during ABVP's National Executive Council meeting in Bhubaneswar.
The resolution, titled "Curbing Organised Criminal and Jihadi Mindset Behind the Exploitation of Women and Religious Conversion", highlighted concerns over alleged organised attempts involving "Love Jihad", deception, false identity, psychological coercion, cyber blackmail and coordinated networks targeting women for exploitation and religious conversion.
According to the resolution, such activities pose a serious challenge to national security and social harmony.
ABVP urged the Ministry of External Affairs to work closely with the Indian Embassy and authorities in Uzbekistan. The organisation said coordinated efforts were needed to ensure a swift investigation and prosecution of the accused through diplomatic and legal channels.
It also sought a stronger security and support mechanism for Indian students studying abroad, especially women.
ABVP reiterated its demand for a stringent national legal framework to address organised crimes involving the exploitation of women, fraudulent religious conversion and cyber blackmail.
The organisation also called for fast-track judicial processes, stronger investigative mechanisms, awareness campaigns in educational institutions and the expansion of women empowerment initiatives such as Mission Sahasi.
ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the student's death was tragic and deserved a thorough investigation.
He added that if evidence established the involvement of any organised extremist network, the entire conspiracy should be exposed, while stressing that ensuring the dignity, safety and constitutional rights of women remained the government's responsibility.
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