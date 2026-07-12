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  • /ABVP seeks NIA probe into Indian medical student’s death in Uzbekistan over conversion allegations

ABVP seeks NIA probe into Indian medical student’s death in Uzbekistan over conversion allegations

ABVP seeks an NIA probe into the death of Indian medical student Savariya Basant in Uzbekistan. The organisation alleges religious conversion pressure and demands a comprehensive investigation.

Edited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
ABVP seeks NIA probe into Indian medical student’s death in Uzbekistan over conversion allegations
Image Credit: X. Sawariya Basanth (L) and Sadarul Anam (R).

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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