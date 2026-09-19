/'Gen Z stands with ABVP': Yash Dabas elected DUSU president as student group sweeps three out of four posts

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has achieved a landslide victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, winning three out of four important positions. New President Yash Dabas celebrated the win as a complete rejection of opposition claims, promising a focus on comprehensive safety audits of student hostels and paying guest (PG) housing in light of recent campus tragedies.
The voting process ended in a landslide victory for the right-leaning student body across central campus panels.
The winning team: Yash Dabas emerged victorious in the presidential race, Riya Chhawdi won the secretarial role, and Lakshya Raj Singh was elected as joint secretary, with independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen winning the vice presidency.
Student hostel focus: Having campaigned aggressively in the backdrop of the Satya Niketan building tragedy, which took away seven lives, including those of five students, Dabas declared that safety audits and building of new hostels would be his administration's priorities.
#WATCH | Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results: ABVP's Yash Dabas wins the post of President with 24,576 votes.— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026
He says, "It is a victory of harmony, patriotism, and the collective strength of the Sangh. Students from institutions ranging from PU to DU have… https://t.co/gzZODTeyOr pic.twitter.com/2VK64Zr2MX
Women's security and infrastructure: The newly elected Secretary Riya Chhawdi highlighted the manifesto that focuses on campus security, dedicated women's helplines, and more hostel infrastructure at colleges.
The high-level BJP leadership hurried to praise the student wing, regarding the win not just in electoral terms but in terms of the rejection of the opposition political groups.
Rajnath Singh's statement: The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, said that the massive electoral win indicates the steadfast belief of the youth in the “Nation First” ideology.
'Echo of lies': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that this mandate rejects the opposition politics and says that Generation Z has definitely rejected political posturing and endorsed student politics.
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