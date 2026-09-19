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  • /'Gen Z stands with ABVP': Yash Dabas elected DUSU president as student group sweeps three out of four posts

'Gen Z stands with ABVP': Yash Dabas elected DUSU president as student group sweeps three out of four posts

ABVP swept the DUSU elections 2026, winning three key posts including President for Yash Dabas, as top BJP leaders praised the youth mandate.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
'Gen Z stands with ABVP': Yash Dabas elected DUSU president as student group sweeps three out of four posts
Image Credit: ABVP's Yash Dabas wins the DUSU polls. (ANI/AI)

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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'Gen Z stands with ABVP': Yash Dabas elected DUSU president as student group sweeps three out of four posts
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