‘Abysmal Record’: MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Remarks On Minority Incidents

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday strongly dismissed the claims of Pakistan’s criticism of incidents involving the country’s Christian and Muslim minorities.

Response to remarks of the Spokesperson of the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Jaiswal said, “We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself.

Emphasising that Pakistan's treatment of minorities is well documented, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Pakistan's horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well-established fact. No amount of finger-pointing will obfuscate it.”

Our response to media queries regarding remarks of the Spokesperson of the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on incidents in India



https://t.co/xMhlbQZYqc pic.twitter.com/WU09obKsbj — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 29, 2025



The Indian response followed comments by Andrabi, who urged the international community to take note of what he described as incidents "targeting religious minorities" in India, including "Christmas-related vandalism and attacks on Muslims," ANI reported, citing ARY News.

According to the report, Andrabi referred to alleged cases of "Christmas vandalism and state-backed campaigns targeting Muslims, including demolitions of homes and repeated lynching cases," citing what he described as the high-profile case of Muhammad Akhlaq and alleging that authorities had shielded those responsible from accountability.

Pakistan's record on minority rights has been shaped by decades of violence, systemic discrimination and social exclusion, with religious communities frequently facing mob attacks, communal unrest, restrictive laws and coercive religious conversions.

Members of the Ahmadi community have endured prolonged persecution driven by both state policies and societal hostility, while Christian populations have repeatedly been affected by episodes of communal violence. One of the most severe incidents occurred during the 2009 unrest in Punjab's Gojra town, where coordinated attacks on Christian localities resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.