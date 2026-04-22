The AC bucket hack: Why you should keep a water container in your air-conditioned room

With summer heatwaves becoming more common across India in 2026, air conditioning is quickly becoming a crucial lifeline for many. Recently, a novel trend appears to be popping up in some people's homes: putting a container of water inside an air conditioner. While this may seem strange, experts say this easy DIY "hack" is addressing one of the major disadvantages of traditional cooling appliances.

Understanding the problem with dry air

Air conditioners (A/C) work primarily to remove heat and moisture from air; as such, they tend to dry out the air inside rooms tremendously. As a result, using an air conditioning unit can create extremely dry air, which can lead to the following:

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Skin irritation —Dry, itching/flaking skin

—Dry, itching/flaking skin Respiratory problems - Scratchy throat, dry nasal passages, morning coughing fits

- Scratchy throat, dry nasal passages, morning coughing fits Eye discomfort - Redness and/or gritty feeling of eyes from evaporation of tearing fluids

The solution: 'Natural humidifier'

The bucket of water acts as a natural humidifier. As air flows over the bucket, moisture from the water gradually enters the air through evaporation into the room. This small amount of added humidity helps to provide balance in moisture levels to keep your skin from overdrying and your respiratory system functioning at an optimal level.

Best practices: How to place the bucket correctly

To get the most out of this simple trick without creating a mess or a safety hazard, follow these guidelines:

Optimal placement: Position the bucket in a corner where the AC's airflow is strongest. This helps speed up the evaporation process.

Safety first: Keep the bucket away from electronic gadgets, power strips, and wires to avoid any risk of short circuits. Place it in a low-traffic corner to prevent accidental tripping.

Keep it open: Do not cover the bucket. The water needs direct contact with the air to evaporate effectively.

Hygiene is key: Always use clean water and replace it daily. Stagnant water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes or bacteria, defeating the health benefits.

How to properly set up the bucket

If you want to get the full benefit of this simple solution while avoiding a wet mess and a safety hazard, here are some best practices to follow:

Optimal bucket placement: Place the bucket in a corner of the room where the AC's air flow is strongest. This will help speed up how quickly the water evaporates.

Safety: Make sure the bucket is not near any electronic equipment (e.g., computers, printers, etc.), power strips, or cords/wires to minimize the chance of shorting out those items. Position it in a low pedestrian traffic area so you do not accidentally trip over it.

Leave it open: Do not put any covers on the bucket. The water needs to make direct contact with the air in order for the evaporation process to carry out effectively.

Maintain hygiene: Only use clean water (fresh supply every day), and change the water each day, because standing water can develop into possible mosquito breeding sites or an area where bacteria can grow, thus defeating the purpose of this health benefit.

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