One of the passengers who travelled from Delhi to Ahmedabad on Thursday alleged that he was on the same Air India Boeing 787-8 that crashed later in the day, killing 241 individuals. The plane, which was flying as Flight AI171 to London Gatwick, had crashed near Meghaninagar, near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, at about 2:00 PM IST.

Entrepreneur Akash Vatsa posted his experience on X, where he reported that he observed "suspicious things" during his Delhi-Ahmedabad flight, such as non-working air-conditioning, in-flight entertainment, and lights. "I was on the same flight 2 hours ago before it departed from AMD," Vatsa wrote, posting a video that gained over 24 million views in just two hours. He expressed distress, saying, "AC is not working at all. TV screens, lights—nothing works." Is this what you are giving?

I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place.Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me. @flyingbeast320 @aajtak @ndtv @Boeing_In #planecrash #AI171 pic.twitter.com/TymtFSFqJo — Akash Vatsa  (@akku92) June 12, 2025

Vatsa also stated he would shun Air India for his trip to Delhi.

Air India confirmed that Flight AI171, which had 169 Indian, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian citizen, crashed soon after taking off at 13:38 IST. The airline has not commented on Vatsa's allegations, which are still unverified.

The cause of the crash is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) after the plane was said to have had difficulties in maintaining altitude.