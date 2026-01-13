Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006244https://zeenews.india.com/india/acb-files-case-against-mining-dept-officials-over-illegal-mining-in-bharatpur-3006244.html
NewsIndiaACB Files Case Against Mining Dept Officials Over Illegal Mining In Bharatpur
RAJASTHAN ACB

ACB Files Case Against Mining Dept Officials Over Illegal Mining In Bharatpur

The Rajasthan ACB has booked Mining Department officials, crusher owners and contractors for alleged illegal mining in Bharatpur, causing major revenue loss to the state.

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 03:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ACB Files Case Against Mining Dept Officials Over Illegal Mining In BharatpurImage: IANS/ File Photo

Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Rajasthan, has registered a case against officials of the Mining (Mineral) Department, crusher owners, and royalty contractors for allegedly causing massive revenue loss to the state government by fraudulently portraying illegal mining as legal. 

The case has been registered following a preliminary investigation conducted by the ACB Outpost, Bharatpur Unit, under the directions of ACB Headquarters, Jaipur. The action was initiated after the Bureau received a complaint alleging large-scale irregularities in mining operations in the Bharatpur region.

According to the complaint, officials and employees of the Mining Department, Bharatpur, in connivance with private crusher owners and royalty contractors, were misusing permits issued for closed or non-operational mines to facilitate illegal mining activities. These permits were allegedly used to transport and process illegally extracted minerals while falsely showing them as legally mined, thereby evading royalty and other government dues.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the preliminary inquiry, the ACB found prima facie evidence indicating the involvement of several public servants and private entities in the illegal activities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ACB said, "The accused include Ramniwas Mangal, then Mining Engineer, Bharatpur, and currently posted as Mining Engineer, Kota; Virendra Kumar, Mining Supervisor-II; Rajendra Singh, then Mining Engineer; Sanju Singh, then Surveyor; and Bhim Singh, then Supervisor-I. In addition to departmental officials, the inquiry also found the involvement of lease owner Abhishek Tanwar, crusher owner JP &amp; Brass, M/s Paras Infra, M/s CDS Infra, M/s Balaji &amp; Company, Shubh Labh Stone Crusher, and royalty contractor M/s Dev Dashrath, along with other associated persons."

The investigation revealed that the accused, acting in collusion, carried out illegal mining on a large scale, involving the extraction of millions of tonnes of mineral resources. By misusing permits and falsifying records, the illegally mined material was shown as legal, resulting in substantial financial loss to the state exchequer.

The acts of omission and commission by Mining Department officials and private parties point towards abuse of official position and criminal conspiracy, said the ACB statement.

On the basis of the findings of the preliminary investigation, the ACB has registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the illegal mining, quantify the revenue loss, identify additional beneficiaries, and take strict legal action against all persons found involved in the case, said the statement.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos