ACB Officers Repatriated Amid Srinagar Smart City Corruption Probe; Mehbooba Mufti Questions Move

The repatriation of three Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), including Waheed Ahmad Shah, from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the Home Department has raised serious concerns about the government’s commitment to tackling corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti criticized the decision, accusing the government of targeting officials who expose corruption.

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti stated, “The removal of Abdul Wahid & his colleagues from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) highlights the risks faced by officials who challenge corruption. It exposes nexus between the corrupt & most powerful. This action of punishing the whistleblower has revealed the government's true intentions behind using various agencies including ACB to raid properties of Kashmiris under the guise of corruption investigations. Raises questions about the government's commitment to justice and accountability.”

The repatriation comes amidst an ongoing ACB investigation into corruption allegations related to the Srinagar Smart City Limited project. The probe, led by the then SSP ACB Waheed Ahmad Shah, had recently uncovered significant irregularities. Executive Engineer Zahoor Dar and Chief Financial Officer Sajid Yousuf Bhat of Srinagar Smart City Limited have been booked on corruption charges, with allegations of substandard work under the ambitious Smart City initiative and amassing wealth disproportionate to their income.

During a recent press conference in Jammu, Waheed Ahmad Shah highlighted the scale of the alleged corruption, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in public projects. However, the repatriation of Shah and his colleagues has raised suspicions about whether the government is genuinely committed to supporting anti-corruption efforts or attempting to suppress them, Mehbooba said.

Social media reactions have been mixed. While some argue that the reassignment of officers is a routine administrative move, others view it as a deliberate attempt to undermine the independence of the ACB.

“This decision sends a chilling message to honest officers striving to root out corruption,” remarked a senior advocate in Srinagar. “It also casts doubt on the credibility of the government’s anti-corruption narrative.”

The ACB’s investigation into the Smart City project has drawn significant public attention, as it involves high-profile individuals and substantial public funds. Observers fear that the sudden removal of key officers could slow down or derail ongoing investigations.