Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Accepting it with humility, a deep sense of duty: Pralhad Joshi after assuming charge as Union Education Minister

Accepting it with humility, a deep sense of duty: Pralhad Joshi after assuming charge as Union Education Minister

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has assumed additional charge of the Education Ministry following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation amid protests over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
Accepting it with humility, a deep sense of duty: Pralhad Joshi after assuming charge as Union Education Minister
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Accepting it with humility, a deep sense of duty: Pralhad Joshi after assuming charge as Union Education Minister
bjp pralhad joshi2 min ago
2
Kerala accident37 min ago
3
Rupa Rani Tirkey44 min ago
4
Tilak Varma1 hr ago
5
India vs Sri Lanka Test series1 hr ago