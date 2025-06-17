'Accountability Missing, Terrorists Still At Large': Abhishek Banerjee Slams Centre over Pahalgam Attack

In a scathing critique, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has launched a pointed attack on the Centre over its silence and alleged failure in handling the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians dead more than 55 days ago. Raising five hard-hitting questions on social media, Banerjee questioned the government’s border security preparedness, intelligence lapses, and what he called a shocking lack of transparency.

Banerjee demanded to know how four terrorists crossed Indian borders undetected and questioned why the Intelligence Bureau chief was granted a one-year extension shortly after the attack. "Why was he rewarded rather than held accountable?" he asked.

He also raised a red flag over the silence surrounding the terrorists responsible. “Are they dead or alive? If neutralized, why hasn’t the government said so? If not, why this disturbing silence?” he wrote.

It has been over 55 DAYS since the PAHALGAM terror attack. It is deeply concerning that in a democracy neither the mainstream media, members of the opposition, nor the judiciary has stepped forward to raise these five critical questions before the Government of India. However, as… — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 16, 2025

Banerjee went further, questioning India’s foreign policy direction, asking why global financial institutions rewarded Pakistan with billions in aid just weeks after the attack, and how it managed to secure the Vice-Chair seat at the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Despite being part of India’s official post-attack outreach delegations, Banerjee made it clear that “India deserves accountability, not spin.” In a speech delivered in Japan during the diplomatic mission, he minced no words: “If terrorism is a rabid dog, Pakistan is its vile handler.”

This marks one of the strongest public challenges to the Modi government’s handling of national security from a sitting MP, with Banerjee alleging that critical questions have been ignored by the media, judiciary, and even opposition voices.

As public pressure builds, Banerjee’s intervention has reignited calls for clarity, justice, and decisive action.