'Accusations Or Unparliamentary Conduct Cannot Solve Problems': UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed hope that the opposition, frustrated by electoral defeat, would not disrupt the Budget Session but rather contribute positively to the smooth conduct of legislative proceedings.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the start of the Budget Session (2025-26), Adityanath said the governor's address and the presentation of the budget are crucial events where every member, including the opposition, can put forth their views effectively.

"Accusations or unparliamentary conduct cannot solve problems," he added.

The chief minister assured that the government is fully prepared to respond factually to any issue the opposition raises.

He said that the assembly should serve as a platform for meaningful discussions rather than being marred by baseless accusations or unruly conduct.

Adityanath expressed confidence that the governor’s address would mark the beginning of a disciplined and constructive approach from the opposition.

“We hope to see the opposition and all members conduct themselves in a manner that strengthens public faith in democratic values,” he said.

The chief minister stated that the session would commence with the governor’s address followed by discussions on it.

The Uttar Pradesh Budget for 2025-26 will be presented on February 20.

He said that the session, scheduled from February 18 to March 5, would cover key legislative business, including the passage of the state budget, deliberations on grants, and discussions on public welfare and development issues.

Adityanath highlighted that rarely in Uttar Pradesh’s history has the assembly been convened for such an extended duration.

He stressed that ensuring the smooth conduct of proceedings is not just the ruling party’s responsibility but also that of the opposition.

“The House should be a platform for discussion and debate,” he asserted.

The chief minister also pointed out the significant transformation in Uttar Pradesh’s perception on a national and global scale under the BJP-led double-engine government over the past eight years.

“These achievements will be reflected in the governor’s address and assembly discussions,” he added.

The chief minister said while Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a center of attraction globally, a despondent opposition often tries to avoid discussions on such developments.

He urged the opposition to engage in constructive debates, stating that the budget session could be highly productive if they contribute positively.

The session, scheduled until March 5, will provide a platform for members to discuss the governor’s address, raise key issues, deliberate on general and grant demands, and facilitate the passage of important legislative proposals.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present during the interaction along with cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Dharampal Singh and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.