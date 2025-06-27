‘Accused Should Be Beaten To Death,’ Says TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh On Kolkata Gangrape Incident

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has strongly condemned the Kolkata gangrape incident and said that the accused should be beaten to death.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, every TMC worker, including Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee, condemns the incident.

"This is a very unfortunate incident and we condemn it. Every TMC worker condemns the incident. These animals (referring to the accused) should be beaten to death," he said.

His statement comes after the BJP on Friday alleged that one of the prime accused in the brutal gang-rape has direct links with Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, councillor Kajari Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee's sister-in-law), and West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

In a post on X, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya said, "OUTRAGEOUS! Manojit Mishra, one of the prime accused in the brutal gang-rape of a college student in Kasba has direct links with the most powerful in the TMC: MP Abhishek Banerjee, Councillor Kajari Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law) and State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar launched an attack on the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the rapists do not fear the law as they know the ruling party, TMC, would protect them.

"Till the time Mamata Banerjee remains in power in the state such rape incidents will keep happening. The rapists have no fear, they know TMC will protect them," ANI quoted Majumdar as saying.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognizance Kolkata gang-rape incident and has asked the police to ensure a swift and fair investigation and provide all necessary support to the victim. NCW has also asked the police to submit a detailed action-taken report within three days.

Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested three men in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a law college student. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by the victim. The accused have been identified as Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay.

(With ANI inputs)