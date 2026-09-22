Tricolour roars at historic Lal Chowk: Acharya Shree Jitendrapriyadasji Swami Maharaj Leads First-Ever Peace & Unity Rally, Calls World to Witness Terror-Free Kashmir and Boost Tourism.
In a powerful display of national pride and spiritual unity, the iconic Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar witnessed history on Tuesday as Acharya Shree Jitendrapriyadasji Swami Maharaj of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, Maninagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, led the first-ever peace and unity rally at this landmark of Kashmir. The Lal Chowk, long a symbol of the region’s turbulent past, reverberated with the flutter of hundreds of tricolors, thunderous slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram,” and the solemn strains of the National Anthem played right beneath the Ghanta Ghar.
More than 650 sadhus and devotees from different states of India joined Swami Maharaj, turning Lal Chowk into a vibrant sea of saffron, white, and green. The gathering sent a clear message across the country and the world: Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, it is now peaceful and free from the shadow of terror, and the time has come for people everywhere to come and experience its beauty.
Addressing the gathering, Acharya Shree Jitendrapriyadasji Swami Maharaj declared that the rally was meant to carry a message of peace and unity to every corner of the nation and beyond. “Jammu and Kashmir is an inseparable part of India. It is now terror-free and peaceful. I have come here so that people across the globe will also come,” he said, blessing the people of Kashmir and urging his followers worldwide to visit the region and strengthen its tourism.
Swami Maharaj said: “Wishing for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the country, may people be happy in this world too, happy in the spiritual realm, and happy in the practical realm; these are the only good wishes. It is very good here. I have a 10-day Yatra. People should come, that is why we have brought so many people here, and even more special ones will come. We have come, haven’t we? Seeing this, many people from around the world will come.”
The spiritual leader is on a ten-day journey through Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past three days he has already visited the snow-clad beauty of Sonamarg, Zero Point and Gulmarg. Tomorrow he proceeds to Pahalgam, after which he will travel to Katra and Jammu, completing a comprehensive tour of the Union Territory’s most cherished destinations.
Accompanying Swami Maharaj at Lal Chowk was BJP youth leader Ajaz Ahmad, who played a key role in inviting the Acharya to the historic square. Ahmad explained that Swami Maharaj had come to Srinagar primarily for a book launch held at Tagore Hall. After the event, swami ji was requested to address the people at Lal Chowk and deliver a message that would resonate globally.
Ajaz Ahmad BJP leader said “We want to thank Shri Swami Jitendra Priyadarshini Swami Ji Maharaj, who has come to Kashmir for the first time and was invited here to launch a book. After that, we requested him to come to Lal Chowk and give a message that a message of peace and unity should go to the entire world. You all know that his devotees are all over the world, and when they hear his message, tourism will increase here, peace, harmony, and prosperity will come here. We came here just to give that very message. It was very good, you see thousands of his beloved people have come, and we want to thank everyone,”
After the address at the clock tower, a large procession of devotees, tourists and local citizens marched through Lal Chowk. Hundreds of tricolors waved proudly as the crowd chanted patriotic slogans, transforming the historic commercial hub into a living tableau of national unity. The sight of saffron-clad sadhus walking shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris under the Indian flag presented a powerful image of integration and harmony.
The event marks a significant moment in the post-Article 370 era of Jammu and Kashmir. By choosing Lal Chowk the very place that once echoed with different narratives as the venue for this peace rally, the organizers and participants underscored that the region has turned a decisive page. The presence of a revered spiritual leader from Gujarat, accompanied by hundreds of sadhus from across India, and the active participation of local youth leaders, sent an unmistakable signal: Kashmir is open, safe, and ready to welcome the world.
As the rally concluded and the tricolor continued to flutter against the Srinagar sky, the message of Acharya Shree Jitendrapriyadasji Swami Maharaj lingered in the air—simple, clear and full of hope: come to Kashmir, experience its peace, and help write a new chapter of prosperity for this beautiful land that is forever an integral part of Bharat.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.