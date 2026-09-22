Ajaz Ahmad BJP leader said “We want to thank Shri Swami Jitendra Priyadarshini Swami Ji Maharaj, who has come to Kashmir for the first time and was invited here to launch a book. After that, we requested him to come to Lal Chowk and give a message that a message of peace and unity should go to the entire world. You all know that his devotees are all over the world, and when they hear his message, tourism will increase here, peace, harmony, and prosperity will come here. We came here just to give that very message. It was very good, you see thousands of his beloved people have come, and we want to thank everyone,”