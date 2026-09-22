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History at Ghanta Ghar: Hundreds of Sadhus and devotees wave the tricolour in Srinagar's landmark peace march

Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj led a historic peace and unity rally at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, unfurling the tricolor and inviting global tourists to experience a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
History at Ghanta Ghar: Hundreds of Sadhus and devotees wave the tricolour in Srinagar's landmark peace march
Image Credit: Hundreds of Sadhus and devotees wave the tricolour in Srinagar's landmark peace march.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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History at Ghanta Ghar: Hundreds of Sadhus and devotees wave the tricolour in Srinagar's landmark peace march
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