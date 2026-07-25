Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Acknowledgment that accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded': Oppn on Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

'Acknowledgment that accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded': Oppn on Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Opposition leaders hailed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as a victory for protesting youngsters, students and the united Opposition, while Pradhan said he took responsibility for the NEET paper leak controversy and stepped down to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
'Acknowledgment that accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded': Oppn on Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Acknowledgment that accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded': Oppn on Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan1 min ago
2
Eyeshadow Palette7 min ago
3
Dharmendra Pradhan22 min ago
4
Waterproof Kajal27 min ago
5
Waterproof Eyeliner45 min ago