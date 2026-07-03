Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Act East Policy in action: PM Modi set to embark on 3-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand

Act East Policy in action: PM Modi set to embark on 3-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand

As India continues to engage within its maritime neighbourhood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 8-11.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 07:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
Act East Policy in action: PM Modi set to embark on 3-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mohanlal announces next film 'Nedumkandam Miracle' with Director Dileesh Pothan
Mohanlal11 min ago
2
Hardik Pandya41 min ago
3
mobility44 min ago
4
Auto news57 min ago
5
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Making a Mark in the UK1 hr ago