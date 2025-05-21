‘Action Has To Be Taken By President, PM’: SC Dismisses Plea For FIR Against Justice Yashwant Varma In Cash Recovery Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition seeking the registration of an FIR against Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the alleged recovery of large amounts of partially burnt cash from his official residence after a fire incident.

The bench was chaired by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said that the report of the in-house inquiry committee, along with the response of the third respondent, had already been forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the petitioners should first approach them.

"CJI has forwarded the report of the in house inquiry committee along with the response of the third respondent to the President and prime minister. Before the petitioner seeks writ of mandamus the petitioner will have to redressal of their grievance by filing representation before appropriate authorities," the court stated before dismissing the plea, as per the bar and bench.

"Action has to be taken by the President and the Prime Minister,” Justice Oka told advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara, one of the petitioners, The Indian Express, reported.

The court stated, "The petitioner has not done that therefore we decline to entertain the petition. At this stage we don’t find it necessary to look into the other prayers."

Earlier, a panel of judges conducting an internal inquiry into allegations of cash being found at the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma submitted its report to the then Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

As per the official communication from the top court, the three-member committee, comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka concluded its investigation and presented its findings in a report dated May 3.