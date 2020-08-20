Actions of nations during COVID-19 will determine how world perceives them: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: In a veiled attack at China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday pointed out that it is the actions of nations during the COVID-19 crisis that will determine how the world perceives them.

Jaishankar's remarks came during his address at the sixth roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks, he said, "Whatever we may profess, the actions of nations during times of crisis determines how the world really perceives them."

China has been behaving aggressively with its neighbours including India with whom it has had violent clashes at the Line of Actual Control in June 2020.

Highlighting the issues with current global supply chains, the minister claimed that through these "actions" countries brought up many of the risks inherent in the current global economy. "The concerns about supply chains are sought to be mitigated at the very least through greater emphasis on their diversification and resilience," he said.

India, along with its partners Australia, Japan and US has been calling for diversification of supply chains which are currently china dominated.

Calling COVID-19 crisis "unprecedented", Jaishankar said, "None of us has seen a crisis of this proportion before, or indeed uncertainty of this level."

Explaining the economic impact he said, "Contraction of the world economy will surely be the largest since the Great Depression."

He has put the estimated cumulative loss in the range of $5.8-8.8 trillion or approximately 6.5-9.7% of the global GDP due to the COVID pandemic.