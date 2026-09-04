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  • /Activist Swatantra Bhardwaj detained in Bulandshahr over Jantar Mantar assault case after podcast row

Activist Swatantra Bhardwaj detained in Bulandshahr over Jantar Mantar assault case after podcast row

His detention comes amid renewed political pressure over the case following the circulation of a podcast in which he appeared to boast about assaulting Sanjay Kumar, the father of student protester Nishu Azad.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
Activist Swatantra Bhardwaj detained in Bulandshahr over Jantar Mantar assault case after podcast row
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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