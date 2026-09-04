/Activist Swatantra Bhardwaj detained in Bulandshahr over Jantar Mantar assault case after podcast row

Activist Swatantra Bhardwaj, accused of assaulting the father of a student protester during a demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, has been detained in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, police sources said. Bhardwaj was detained near Dhamra Nara village after police teams traced him to the district. He had reportedly left Naithla village on a motorcycle before an earlier attempt to apprehend him.