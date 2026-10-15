/Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28, days after participating in anti-CEC protest

Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who holds US citizenship, has been served a notice by the Mumbai Police asking him to leave India by October 28. The move follows his participation in a protest calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said.
Actor Imran Khan was among the protesters who gathered at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. His partner, actor Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan also joined the demonstration. Mumbai Police detained all three during the protest.
According to reports, the police have initiated action against the actor under the relevant provision of the Immigration Act for allegedly taking part in a protest despite not being an Indian citizen. The notice directs him to leave India by October 28.
Mumbai Police said, "A Leave India Notice (LIN) has been issued to actor Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. As per the notice, he has been told to leave the country by 28th October. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protest, he was detained by the Police. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation, despite not being an Indian citizen."
Imran Khan, who is a US citizen by birth, holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card that permits him to live and work in India.
Earlier, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya called for Imran Khan’s deportation, citing his US citizenship. He also asked Mumbai Police to verify the actor’s citizenship status and questioned whether a foreign national should participate in a political protest.
“Actor Imran Khan should be deported immediately (sic),” Somaiya wrote in a post on X, urging the police to check the actor’s citizenship details.
While speaking about joining the protest earlier, Imran Khan told the media, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organization. I am just here as a representative."
On evening of October 10, he had also shared a picture from inside the police van after getting detained, writing, "Apparently, I am going for a ride."
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