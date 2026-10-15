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Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28, days after participating in anti-CEC protest

Mumbai Police has reportedly directed US citizen and actor Imran Khan, nephew of Aamir Khan, to leave India by October 28 following his participation in a protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28, days after participating in anti-CEC protest
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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