Actor Kamal Haasan Takes Oath As Member Of Rajya Sabha In Tamil

Actor Kamal Haasan takes oath in the Rajya Sabha.
Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief and actor Kamal Haasan took oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, in Tamil.
(this is a developing story)
