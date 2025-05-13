Adampur Air Base Emerges As Strategic Backbone In Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Lauds Air Warriors' Valour

Days after a US-facilitated ceasefire between Pakistan and India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Adampur Air Force Station, highlighting its critical contribution to Operation Sindoor — India's new era of precision strike operations against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The visit reiterated Adampur's status as a linchpin of India's air defense and anti-terror operations.

Frontline Fortress Near The Border

Located only 100 kilometers from the India-Pakistan border, Adampur is home to the Indian Air Force's second-largest base. It hosts the 47 Squadron "Black Archers" flying MiG-29UPG fighter aircraft and a forward deployment of Su-30MKI aircraft of 28 Squadron "First Supersonics." Both squadrons operated continuous Combat Air Patrol (CAP) sorties during Operation Sindoor, maintaining air superiority and border security.

The base is also supported by advanced radar networks and is said to be part of India's advanced S-400 air defense system, which provides it with advanced ability to detect and intercept hostile air threats.

Command Center Of Precision Strikes

In the May 7 operation, Adampur was a launchpad for simultaneous air strikes against nine high-value terror camps, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed center in Bahawalpur. Top terror handlers, including Abdul Rauf Azhar, were said to have been neutralised in the carefully planned operation involving real-time intelligence and space-based assets.

The base's operational coordination with the Army and Navy highlighted India's growing focus on tri-service coordination in high-risk missions.

Pakistan Claims Fail Flat In Wake Of India's Resilience

In the aftermath of the operation, Pakistan launched counterstrikes on May 9 and 10, stating it had shot down the S-400 facility deployed at Adampur with JF-17 Thunder hypersonic missiles. Indian defense authorities promptly discredited these claims. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophiya Qureshi confirmed that the S-400 system was fully operational and that the air base had experienced minimal equipment damage.

Debris of crashed Pakistani drones and missiles in Kangniwal and Dhogri villages was concrete proof of India's effective interception and neutralisation of threats.

Voices From The Ground

Local civilians, who endured the days of heightened tension, breathed a sigh of relief after the ceasefire. Surjit Kaur, a resident of Kangniwal, said, "We would have died from panic alone — the sky never stopped roaring."

When Prime Minister Modi visited, he interacted with the air warriors and appreciated their "courage, determination, and fearlessness" and commended Adampur's outstanding performance under pressure.

A Symbol Of Strength And Vigilance

Adampur's performance in Operation Sindoor has revalidated its reputation as a pillar of India's national security. It is not merely a military asset, but a symbol of the nation's unrelenting determination to fight terrorism and protect its sovereignty — with precision, coordination, and unconquerable spirit.