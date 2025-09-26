Addiction In De-Addiction Center: Ghaziabad Man On Rehabilitation Swallows 29 Spoons,19 Toothbrushes In Bizarre Incident

In a shocking incident at a de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad, a 35-year-old man swallowed multiple spoons, toothbrushes, and pens over several days, leading to severe stomach pain and emergency surgery.

The man, identified as Sachin, a resident of Hapur, was admitted to the de-addiction centre by his family for treatment. According to him, his anger over being sent to the facility was compounded by the limited food provided to patients."In the entire day, we would be given very few vegetables and just a few chapatis. If something came from home, most of it wouldn’t reach us. Sometimes we would get only one biscuit in a day," Sachin said, as quoted by NDTV.

Frustration Leads to Dangerous Behavior

Due to frustration, Sachin reportedly stole steel spoons from a pile of utensils at the centre. He broke the spoons into pieces, placed them in his mouth, and pushed them down his throat, sometimes using water to swallow. Over time, he also swallowed toothbrushes and pens.

After a few days, Sachin began experiencing severe stomach pain and was admitted to a hospital. X-rays and CT scans revealed the astonishing presence of 29 steel spoons, 19 toothbrushes, and two pens in his stomach. Doctors initially attempted to remove the objects using endoscopy, but the procedure failed due to the large quantity and size of the items.

Surgery and Medical Treatment

A team of surgeons then performed a major surgery to safely remove the swallowed objects from Sachin’s stomach. Dr. Shyam Kumar, one of the doctors involved in the case, said, "Such problems often occur in people with psychological or psychiatric disorders. Patients may engage in self-harming behaviors, including swallowing non-edible objects."

Medical experts said that although cases like this are rare, they can happen in people with mental or behavioural problems. Continuous monitoring, counselling, and mental health support are critical to prevent such extreme actions in de-addiction or psychiatric facilities.

Sachin is currently recovering from the surgery, and doctors are closely monitoring his physical and mental health.