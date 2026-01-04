'Address Issue Peacefully': India Expresses 'Deep Concern' After US Operation In Venezuela

India issued an official statement on Sunday in the aftermath of the US’s operation on Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from Venezuela's capital Caracas on 3rd January in nighttime raids.

The External Affairs Ministry on Sunday issued a statement on the recent developments in the Latin American country of Venezuela. “Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation.

India stands with peacefull resolve of the situation and the well-being of the People of Venezuela. The statement said, “India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region.”

The Ministry of External Affairs has also affirmed the safety of Indians in Venezuela and provided safety assistance. “The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance.

MEA also released an advisory on 3rd January for the Indian Citizens stuck in Venezuela, looking at the developing situations.

The advisory read, “Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela.”MEA urged Indians to exercise extreme caution and stay connected with the Embassy of India in Caracas, issuing helpline numbers for the same. “All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas, said MEA.

Venezuela goes through a political chaos after the US launched ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ on 3rd January, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Multiple nations, including Colombia,Russia, Brazil, Cuba, have denounced the US operation against Venezuela, citing sovereignty violations.

