Homeless mentally ill persons

Address issues related to homeless mentally ill persons in timebound manner: HC to Delhi govt

The court was also informed that there are around two lakh homeless mentally ill persons in the capital and many of these are facing extreme hardships during the coronavirus pandemic. 

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (June 9) directed Chief Secretary, Delhi to decide the issues related to "homeless persons with mental illness" in a time-bound manner, while hearing a petition that sought to quash the Kejriwal government's order to restrict the admission of non-Delhi patients in the state hospitals.

The High Court directed the Chief Secretary to treat the submissions made by the petitioner, Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, as representation and ordered to consider the issues earlier raised by Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi and issues related to homeless mentally ill persons "within time-bound manner".

Bansal submitted before the court that homeless mentally ill persons are facing issues related to identity crisis amid COVID-19 pandemic and this has resulted in the delay in COVID Test in the national capital.

Bansal argued that as per his information even Delhi government's IHBAS, which is one of the biggest mental health institutions of north India, has addressed to the Chief Secretary in this respect but to no avail.

Homeless mentally ill persons
