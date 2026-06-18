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'Adequate measures in place to ensure security of pilgrims attending Kheer Bhawani Mela': J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspected various arrangements, including crowd management, sanitation, medical facilities, security measures, and parking provisions. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 09:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
'Adequate measures in place to ensure security of pilgrims attending Kheer Bhawani Mela': J&K CM Omar Abdullah
Image Credit: Image: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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