/'Adequate measures in place to ensure security of pilgrims attending Kheer Bhawani Mela': J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, on Thursday visited the historic Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district to review the final arrangements for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela. During his visit, he offered prayers at the temple ahead of the festival and took stock of the preparations being made for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.
The Chief Minister inspected various arrangements, including crowd management, sanitation, medical facilities, security measures, and parking provisions. He held meetings with officials on the ground, reviewed security deployments, and stressed the importance of close coordination among the civil administration, police, and disaster response agencies.
"All arrangements for the Kheer Bhawani Mela have been completed. Adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety, security, and convenience of pilgrims. We hope the festival will be conducted peacefully and successfully," said Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
Government officials informed the Chief Minister that extensive preparations have been made for the mela. These include dedicated medical camps, ambulance services, drinking water facilities, and temporary shelters for elderly and vulnerable pilgrims. Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to manage the expected influx of devotees, while traffic diversions and designated parking areas have been planned to prevent congestion on approach roads.
Sanitation work has also been completed. Teams have carried out multiple cleanliness drives, and several waste disposal points have been established in and around the temple complex. The local administration is working in close coordination with religious organisations and community volunteers to facilitate pilgrims and ensure effective crowd management. Keeping in view the possibility of adverse weather conditions and medical emergencies, contingency plans have also been put in place.
The Kheer Bhawani Mela is one of the most significant religious festivals for the Kashmiri Pandit community. Thousands of pilgrims from across India and abroad travel to Ganderbal to participate in the annual festival. The ritual worship at the sacred spring dedicated to Goddess Kheer Bhawani, with devotees offering kheer and seeking divine blessings, is an age-old tradition of Kashmir.
Local Muslims, festival organisers, and temple authorities welcomed the Chief Minister's visit, describing it as a sign of the administration's commitment to ensuring a safe, peaceful, and well-organised pilgrimage.
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