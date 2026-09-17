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  • /Adidas layoffs: Nearly half of 700 employees at Gurgaon tech hub may lose jobs

Adidas layoffs: Nearly half of 700 employees at Gurgaon tech hub may lose jobs

The cuts affect technology roles including software engineering, data science and data engineering. Adidas has said the restructuring will simplify parts of its technology organisation and strengthen capabilities needed for its future business plans.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Adidas layoffs: Nearly half of 700 employees at Gurgaon tech hub may lose jobs
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

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