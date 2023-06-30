Aditya Pareek, Founder of AP Group: Creating Landmarks Across Landscapes

"Success comes to those who seek it," is the punch-line belief of the remarkable individual with a background in IT and Civil engineer - Aditya Pareek. He possesses a unique blend of visionary thinking, empowering leadership, and the ability to transform dreams into reality. Gifted with a sharp analytical mind-set, coupled with a creative and strategic vision, have proved to be a winning combination that has propelled the firm on a steady journey of upward mobility while demonstrating a strong commitment to empowering the community and society at large. At AP Group hard work, perseverance, anticipating industry trends, and the aptitude of identifying opportunities and seizing them is highly valued. This exceptional ability to envision the future is the force that constantly inspires the firm led by Mr Pareek to push boundaries and explore innovative ideas that can revolutionize the industry and create lasting impact.

In his journey so far, both on the personal and professional front, Mr Aditya Pareek’s wife Mrs, Nishika Aditya Pareek, Director of AP Group, has remained a source of inspiration, dependable strength standing rock steady in the face of every adversities coming their way and helping to overcome them. This unique bond is the key to the success of Mr Pareek and the Group, which has had a humbling effect on the young CEO who had dreams to chase and realise them against several odds. The strength of unconditional love was enhanced by being fortunate to have a loyal confidant and cheerleader as his wife, truly a realisation for the entrepreneur.

In order to cater to the requisites of creating marvellous and judicious interiors, Glamray, the Group’s leading design and architecture vertical was created, and equipped with the latest hi-tech and advanced methodologies and infrastructure. As a result, the firm has never faltered on its commitment on timely delivery of its projects acknowledged for its unsurpassed attention to detail, thereby, setting new benchmarks by adapting the latest market trends and technology to serve the clients. Today, the growth of the firm has been all – round not only in terms of number and size of projects, but also in terms of providing the best of services to its envious list of diverse clientele, which includes multinational organizations in varied industry verticals. Mr Pareek says, “We understand that every requirement is unique because of uniqueness in utilities, construction, usage etc. and therefore each one should have a unique Management Systems. We have solutions that does exactly that. We have most skilled solutions that are accustomed to work to your satisfaction in most complex and challenging situations. Our Solutions delivers reduction in the energy consumption of your company by 15% to 20%.” The firm broadly covers a variety of more than services, ranging from home automation, building management systems, solar system, multi-level parking, musical fountains, modular and interior work, heavy structural work, UPS and inverter system and a lot more, all under one roof.

That evolution is a constant, Mr Pareek opines that the only key for survival in the constantly changing global market is to keep on upgrading and revolutionizing practices in business with a view to achieve rapid and sustainable growth. “To achieve such growth what is quintessential is, the better understanding of the requirements of society, good communication skills, patience and aﬃnity for adopting new experiences and of course the zeal, determination and dedication towards your goals,” says the dynamic CEO of AP Group.

Planning, right decisions and perseverance were the key to what AP Group is today, because for Mr Pareek, success did not come knocking on the door, instead it has been earned and discovered. The sustained growth of the company, however, has been steady on the strength of creativity, innovative ideas and determination. Optimising limited resources within a limited time to create right opportunities opened many doors for the entrepreneur to progress and never to look back. And to achieve this success, Pareek shares, “We work for the safety and security of your life and your hard earned property. The said fact is simple in letter but not easy in spirit. It demands trustworthiness and meeting the expectations through sheer hard and smart work.”

It is eminent today to understand the complexity of the diverse technologies that exist in the market and a good and customized system or solution not only ensures smooth operations, but also makes it more energy eﬃcient. Hence it becomes important to have a sophisticated system that helps them to do this. Therefore, pro-activeness in resolving one's issues is one of the ﬁnest brick in the wall of AP Group’s commitment that guarantees 24x7 services.

Coming from a lineage of Vastukars and Astrologers, spanning four generations, Mr Aditya Pareek imbibed traditional values in the midst of which he has been nurtured that reflects in his overall persona and clear vision. He is very well aware that an empowered team ensures a successful enterprise and so takes special care to usher in positivity in every sense into the organization and his team members, who look up to him as a role model. In his role as the leader of the firm, he focuses on fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, and personal development that empowers his team to take-up ownership of their work, make decisions, and contribute to the overall vision of the company. His leadership style is characterized by open communication, mentorship, and the encouragement of diverse perspectives.

With an unwavering belief that the sky is the limit, Mr Pareek has painstakingly has built his own empire brick by brick while simultaneously empowering others and contributing to the betterment of the community and society at large. Mr Pareek’s leadership is characterized by his ability to inspire, a commitment to personal and professional growth, and the determination to leave a lasting impact on the world. Signing off, Mr Aditya Pareek reiterates, “Satisfaction is the best reward. So we believe in providing complete satisfaction to meet the expectations of our valuable customers. It is not the people who speak for us but their satisfactory smiles and our services do the talk. From my personal experience I can assure every entrepreneur and kind person in the world that if you dream, dream big and nothing in this world can stop you to achieve it!”

Mr Pareek strongly believes that true success goes beyond financial achievements and encompasses the empowerment of others. As a result he is deeply committed in community and social empowerment by making a positive impact through the Pareek Samajh Sewa. This charitable/CSR wing of the AP Group undertakes various initiatives like building schools, hospitals, etc., aimed at uplifting marginalized communities, promote education, and contribute to social causes.

