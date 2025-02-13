Aditya Thackeray Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid MVA Turmoil; Kejriwal Meeting Next

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital late Wednesday, sparking fresh discussions amid the ongoing friction within Maharashtra’s opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Their meeting comes at a time when the alliance is struggling to maintain unity after Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar felicitated Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to sources, Thackeray and Gandhi also discussed concerns regarding the Election Commission’s role in conducting elections, adding another layer to their political discourse.

The MVA, an alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), has been in disarray since Pawar honored Shinde with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar. Shinde, who led a rebellion within the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 and helped topple Uddhav Thackeray’s government, has been labeled a "traitor" by the Thackeray faction.

Sharad Pawar’s felicitation of Shinde, who now heads the Shiv Sena faction aligned with the BJP, sent shockwaves within the opposition bloc. The award was conferred by the Pune-based NGO Sarhad, but its political undertones were hard to ignore.

Reacting strongly, Aditya Thackeray said, “Those who are anti-Maharashtra are anti-nationals. We cannot honor such persons who indulge in such dirty work. This goes against our principles. I am not aware of his (Sharad Pawar’s) principles.”

Shinde, with BJP’s backing, took control of the Shiv Sena and went on to become the chief minister. The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, dealt a significant blow to the MVA in the November assembly elections, securing a resounding victory.

The Mahayuti won 235 out of 288 seats, while the MVA was left with just 50. The defeat further weakened the opposition’s position in the state, leaving leaders scrambling for direction.

Following his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Aditya Thackeray is set to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently faced a setback in the Delhi assembly elections, where the BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP managed only 22. The Congress continued its poor electoral performance, drawing a blank for the third consecutive election.

AAP has accused Congress of sabotaging its chances on at least 13 seats in Delhi, leading to speculation about tensions between the two parties despite their alliance at the national level.