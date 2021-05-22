Administration not taking any action, says Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra after daughter's death

New Delhi: Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra on Saturday (May 22, 2021) said that the administration is not taking any action despite ordering a probe into his daughter's death.

The celebrated classical singer alleged medical negligence in his daughter's COVID-19 treatment at a private hospital in Varanasi and demanded the CCTV footages installed in the hospital.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's younger daughter also alleged that the hospital had demanded Rs 25 lakh to show the face of her sister.

This is to be noted that the Varanasi district administration had ordered a probe on May 4 into the death of the daughter of Mishra. Three medical experts were reportedly supposed to look into the matter.

As per reports, Mishra's daughter died during treatment at a hospital on April 29, a week after his wife's demise.

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has come down by 68 per cent since the peak, while 172 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

"The recovery rate of the state is improving. It is now 92.5 per cent. The active cases in the state in the past 20 days have come down by 68 per cent," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said on Friday.

"During the peak on April 30, there were 3,10,783 active COVID-19 cases in the state which have now come down to 1,06,276," he added.

Uttar Pradesh has so far witnessed 16,59,212 coronavirus infections, of which, 15,34,176 people have recovered, while 18,760 have died of the virus.

(With agency inputs)

