/Adults free to choose life partner, says Bombay HC: ‘Children not parents' property’

The Bombay High Court has ruled that an adult woman cannot be compelled by her parents or the State to return to her parental home or marry against her wishes holding that residence, education and choice of life partner are matters of personal liberty protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The observations came from a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and Justice Gautam A. Ankhad, while hearing a petition filed by a 21-year-old woman who had left her parental home in Hyderabad to escape a marriage she did not want.
The petitioner, aged 21, left her parental home in Hyderabad on June 15, 2026, after being pressured to marry a cousin roughly ten years older than her. She travelled via Kolhapur to Mumbai and approached the local police, seeking assurance that any missing-person complaint filed by her parents would not be acted upon.
Her parents had lodged a missing person complaint with the Hyderabad police after she left. She moved the Bombay High Court through Senior Advocate Mihir Desai, seeking protection from coercive police action and family pressure
The petition was allowed, and the rule made absolute. The Telangana Police were directed to take steps to close the missing person report.
The petitioner was held not liable to be treated as a missing person, nor subjected to any direct or indirect pressure, including threats of criminal proceedings, to return home.
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