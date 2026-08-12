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Adults free to choose life partner, says Bombay HC: ‘Children not parents' property’

The right to choose one's residence, pursue higher education, and decide whether and whom to marry are essential facets of personal liberty under Article 21.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Adults free to choose life partner, says Bombay HC: ‘Children not parents' property’
Image Credit: AI (representational image)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Adults free to choose life partner, says Bombay HC: ‘Children not parents' property’
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