Aero India 2025: Check Key Dates, Show Timings, Schedule, Tickets, Venue, How To Register And More

Aero India 2025 is set to be a major event in the aerospace and defence industry. It will showcase the latest aviation technology and encourage global partnerships. The biennial airshow will take place from February 10 to 14, 2025, at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, Karnataka. Industry leaders, defence officials, and aviation enthusiasts from around the world will participate.

Event Highlights

Since its launch in 1996, Aero India has become Asia’s No.1 aerospace and defence exhibition. The 2025 edition will feature 800+ exhibits from 15+ countries, covering both military and civil aviation. It is a key platform for companies to showcase products, engage in business talks, and secure deals.

Key Attractions

Inauguration Ceremony: The event will kick off on February 10, with top Indian government officials and global aerospace leaders in attendance.

Flying Displays: Expect thrilling aerial performances by military aircraft, demonstrating cutting-edge technology.

Exhibitions & Seminars: Multiple exhibitions and expert discussions will explore future trends in aerospace technology.

Important Dates

Event Dates: February 10-14, 2025

Public Access Days: February 13 & 14 – Open for the general public to explore exhibitions and flying displays.

How to Register for Aero India 2025

To attend Aero India 2025, visitors must register online. Follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to aeroindia.gov.in.

Select "Visitor Registration": Find it on the homepage.

Choose Pass Type: Options include business, general public, and ADVA (Aerospace & Defence Visitors Association).

Enter Details: Fill in name, contact, nationality, and organization.

Make Payment: Pay the registration fee of Rs 1000/- (approx.).

Receive Confirmation: A confirmation email with pass details will be sent after successful registration.

Aero India 2025 promises to be a must-visit event for aviation, aerospace, and defence enthusiasts.

Notably, the US Air Force plans to showcase two F-16 and two F-35 fighter jets in a static display at the event. Russia is also preparing to make a significant showcase at Aero India 2025, with its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter set to make its flying debut at the event.