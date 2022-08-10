NewsIndia
AFCAT 2 2022

AFCAT 2 Admit card 2022: IAF issued AFCAT Admit Card at afcat.cdac.in, exam from THIS DATE- Direct link here

AFCAT 2 admit card 2022: IAF has issued the AFCAT 2 2022 admit card in online mode today August 10. Candidates can access the AFCAT 2 admit card 2022 download link at afcat.cdac.in, scroll down for more details.

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the AFCAT 2 admit card 2022 today August 10, in online mode on the official website - afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can access the AFCAT 2 2022 admission card by logging in with their email address and password. The AFCAT 2 2022 exam will be held on August 26, 27, and 28, 2022, according to the schedule. 

Candidates are urged to double-check all the information on the AFCAT admit card 2022 and read the applicable guidelines. Each applicant must have a printed copy of their AFCAT 2 2022 admission card and a valid photo ID with them at all times. ALSO READ: GAIL Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for over 200 posts at gailonline.com

AFCAT 2 2022: Important Dates

Event 

Important Dates

AFCAT admit card 2022 release date August 10, 2022
AFCAT 2 exams 2022 August 26, 27 & 28, 2022

AFCAT 2 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the AFCAT official website at afcat.cdac.in
  • Click on the ‘Candidates login’ tab on the home page
  • Choose the link ‘AFCAT 2/2022-Cycle’ from the dropdown menu
  • Enter the login credentials - candidate email id and password.
  • Enter the given verification code on the AFCAT login page and click the login button.
  • The admit card of AFCAT 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download and take at least 2-3 printouts of the AFCAT 2022 admit card for further use.

Candidates must contact the AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune if they have not received their admission cards in their registered email addresses or are unable to download them from the URL specified (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). The same can be sent via email to afcatcell@cdac.in.


 

