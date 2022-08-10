AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the AFCAT 2 admit card 2022 today August 10, in online mode on the official website - afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can access the AFCAT 2 2022 admission card by logging in with their email address and password. The AFCAT 2 2022 exam will be held on August 26, 27, and 28, 2022, according to the schedule.

Candidates are urged to double-check all the information on the AFCAT admit card 2022 and read the applicable guidelines. Each applicant must have a printed copy of their AFCAT 2 2022 admission card and a valid photo ID with them at all times. ALSO READ: GAIL Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for over 200 posts at gailonline.com

AFCAT 2 2022: Important Dates

Event Important Dates AFCAT admit card 2022 release date August 10, 2022 AFCAT 2 exams 2022 August 26, 27 & 28, 2022

AFCAT 2 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Visit the AFCAT official website at afcat.cdac.in

Click on the ‘Candidates login’ tab on the home page

Choose the link ‘AFCAT 2/2022-Cycle’ from the dropdown menu

Enter the login credentials - candidate email id and password.

Enter the given verification code on the AFCAT login page and click the login button.

The admit card of AFCAT 2022 will appear on the screen

Download and take at least 2-3 printouts of the AFCAT 2022 admit card for further use.

Candidates must contact the AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune if they have not received their admission cards in their registered email addresses or are unable to download them from the URL specified (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). The same can be sent via email to afcatcell@cdac.in.



