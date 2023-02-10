AFCAT Admit Card 2023: IAF Air Force Admit Card RELEASED at afcat.cdac.in- Direct Link Here

AFCAT 2023: Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT Admit Card 2023 is released! Indian Air Force, IAF has issued the AFCAT 1 2023 Admit card today, February 10. Candidates who plan to take the AFCAT 1 test in 2023 can check and download their admit card from the official website at afcat.cdac.in. The IAF will hold a recruiting exam for Group 'A' Gazetted Officers in the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches on February 24, 25, and 26, 2023. Candidates taking the AFCAT 2 exam must bring their admit card with them to the exam centre. To get the AFCAT admission card, candidates must first log in to the candidate portal with their email address and password. On all three days, the AFCAT 2023 exam will be held in two sessions. Shift 1 exams will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., and Shift 2 exams will be held from 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. On their admission card, candidates can get the exact reporting time and exam schedule.

AFCAT 2023: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--afcat.cdac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the Candidate login

Enter your User ID and password

Access the admit card and download it

Take a print out for future references

General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning, and Aptitude Test are among the topics included in the AFCAT 2023 syllabus.