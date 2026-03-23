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NewsIndia‘Affected Indians being helped across Gulf’; PM Modi in Lok Sabha on West Asia Tensions
PM MODI IN LOK SABHA

‘Affected Indians being helped across Gulf’; PM Modi in Lok Sabha on West Asia Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha on West Asia Tensions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘Affected Indians being helped across Gulf’; PM Modi in Lok Sabha on West Asia Tensions(File Photo IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha on West Asia Tensions.

Speaking during the Parliament’s Budget sesssion PM Modi stressed the help being provided to the Indian diaspora affected in the Gulf.

“The situation in West Asia is worrisome. In the last 2-3 weeks, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Puri have provided the details of the situation to the House. This conflict has been going on for more than 3 weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict,” said PM.

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PM Modi also stressed on efforts undertaken by the Government to meet energy demands. He reiterated India's stand on India's strategic autonomy.

He also highlighted that India maintains deep trade ties with West Asia conflict nations and relies on the region for much of its crude oil, gas, and global shipping routes. Nearly 1 crore Indians reside and work in Gulf countries, alongside many Indian crew on commercial ships there. Parliament must thus project a unified voice on the crisis.

"India has extensive trade relations with countries at war and affected by the conflict. The region where the conflict is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries around the world, particularly for a large portion of our crude oil and gas needs. This region is also important for us for another reason. Nearly 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Commercial ships operate there. The number of Indian Crew members is also very high. Due to these various reasons, India's concerns are naturally greater. Therefore, it is essential that a unified voice and consensus reach the world regarding this crisis from the Parliament," added PM Modi.

 

 

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