Affordable drugs for all! Pharma sector powers health equity at home and abroad

By Ramakant Chaudhary

Picture this: everyone, everywhere, can get the medicine they need without breaking the bank. People are healthier, happier, and get to enjoy more of what life has to offer. Not so long ago, this sounded like wishful thinking. But now, it’s turning real—largely because of India’s booming pharmaceutical industry. India doesn’t just look after its own 1.4 billion people. It also ships everything from basic pills to cutting-edge treatments across the world. Indian pharma companies have become a lifeline in the global supply chain, tackling tough public health problems and making affordable medicine possible for millions.

What’s driving all this? The push for universal health coverage. The idea is simple: make sure everyone, even the poorest, can get good healthcare at prices they can actually pay. This isn’t just about helping individuals—it’s about building a stronger, more energetic society, and moving closer to the dream of a fully developed India by 2047. The pharmaceutical industry is right at the center of this push, offering low-cost drugs both at home and abroad. Its impact really stood out during the COVID-19 pandemic, when India became a leading producer and exporter of vaccines, helping countries everywhere fight back against the crisis.

Biopharmaceuticals in India are on a tear, and it’s not happening by accident. The government keeps backing the industry, and private companies are constantly chasing the next big idea. This mix doesn’t just help the sector grow—it’s turning India into a hotspot for medical tourism. Patients from around the world are coming for affordable treatments that don’t cut corners on quality. Just look at the numbers: visitors shot up from about 112,000 in 2009 to more than 600,000 in 2024.

To keep this momentum, the Union Budget for 2026-27 announced five new integrated medical hubs. These places will offer testing and recovery services, all built through partnerships between the public and private sectors. Moves like this set India up to play a much bigger role in global health—pretty wild when you remember the country was struggling with major diseases less than a century ago.

India’s drug industry has earned its nickname, the “Pharmacy of the World.” It’s the third largest in terms of output and ranks 14th by market value, with a total worth somewhere between USD 50 and USD 65 billion. The country supplies 20 percent of the world’s generic medicines and over half of all vaccines. That’s a big deal—it keeps costs low and makes sure the world doesn’t run out of essential drugs, even when there’s a shortage elsewhere.

Private hospitals are riding this wave, too. They’re on track for revenue growth of 14 to 15 percent in 2027, marking the fifth straight year of solid gains. What’s driving it? Consistent patient flow, better pricing, and new expansions. There are plans to add more than 10,000 beds in 2026 and 2027, which is double the rate from recent years. All this growth means more demand for medicines, so production just keeps climbing.

Back at home, government programs have really started to close the gap when it comes to healthcare access. Take the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana — it’s now running close to 18,000 outlets across the country. People can walk in and get more than 2,000 different medicines and over 300 surgical items, all at massive discounts, sometimes up to 90 percent off. We're talking treatments for everything from heart disease and cancer to diabetes and other common issues. Then there’s the Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment scheme, which makes sure public hospitals have key drugs and devices at cheaper rates. On top of that, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana gives health insurance to millions of low-income families, and programs like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the National Health Mission keep grassroots care strong. All these efforts together mean more people are using medicines when they need them, and families aren’t feeling the pinch as much.

Still, reaching such a huge and diverse population isn’t easy. Demand is sky-high, which puts pressure on supply chains, and keeping quality consistent is a never-ending job. Rural areas, especially, run into shortages. Even though there are price controls, rising raw material costs can nudge prices up. The industry also has to juggle selling overseas with making sure local needs are met — sometimes, global demand pulls stock away from Indian markets. Regulators do their best to keep standards up, but fake drugs haven’t gone away, and that’s a real danger that needs tougher action. There’s also a big push to ramp up research and reduce the country’s reliance on imported active ingredients, aiming for more self-sufficiency.

Looking ahead, India’s pharma industry has room to do even more. With policies that back local manufacturing and encourage new ideas, it's in a good spot to tackle what’s left and keep growing worldwide. Teamwork between the central government, the states, and private companies will push things forward. As India keeps moving, its knack for delivering affordable healthcare won’t just matter here — it’ll shape the future for countries around the world that count on its medicines. Balancing global reach with taking care of people at home is what really defines India’s growing role in health equity.

Ramakant Chaudhary is senior journalist and communication strategist. He has worked in various editorial roles with leading media organizations: Financial Express, Mint (Hindustan Times Group), The Times of India, Jagran Post (English, Dainik Jagran Group), The Pioneer, and The Political and Business Daily. He writes STORY behind the story: politics, government policy, economy, global affairs, infrastructure, renewable energy & sustainability, education, social issues, lifestyle, and health. The author has worked for quality rural education and national child safety campaign.