हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

Afghan man of Indian origin missing in Kabul, MEA says monitoring situation

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is in touch with the local authorities in Kabul that are investigating the case of Bansuri Lal Arinde, an Indian national who reportedly went missing in Kabul. 

Afghan man of Indian origin missing in Kabul, MEA says monitoring situation
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: India is closely monitoring the investigation by the local Afghan authorities in the case of Bansuri Lal Arinde, an Indian national who reportedly went missing in Kabul, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (September 16). 

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is in touch with the local authorities in Kabul that are investigating the case. "We’ve seen a missing person`s reports about a Indian national, Bansuri Lal, missing in Kabul. We're in touch with all concerned. We`ve seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigation," Bagchi said.

"We’ll continue to monitor the situation and tell you of any developments," he added.

Bagchi said that during operation Devi Shakti, the majority of the Indians were evacuated except some who were left due to the closure of Kabul Airport. 

During the weekly MEA briefing, Bagchi also remarked about PM Modi`s participation in the Quad summit to be held in Washington.

"PM will participate in the first in-person Quad leaders` summit in Washington on September 24," MEA spokesperson said.

"On September 25, he will address the UN general debate of the UN General Assembly at its 76th session. While PM is in Washington, he will also have a bilateral meeting with President Biden," he added.

Bagchi said that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar`s has departed to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Dushanbe to be held on Friday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndiaAfghanistanMinistry of External Affairs
Next
Story

Gujarat Cabinet: BJP discards all ministers from previous Vijay Rupani-led ministry

Must Watch

PT14M57S

Construction of the Ram Mandir's foundation in Ayodhya is almost complete, to be ready by October-end