A serious security lapse was witnessed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday when a 13-year-old Afghan boy was discovered hidden in the landing gear of a Kam Air plane. The boy, from Kunduz, had apparently taken the entire ride from Kabul to Delhi without a ticket.

The plane, RQ-4401, arrived at approximately 11:10 AM when airline personnel noticed the young boy straying around the aircraft soon after it touched down. Security officers who were taken aback by his remarkable tale promptly took him into custody.

A Daring Odyssey And What He Brought

On a close examination of the aircraft, Kam Air's security personnel and engineering team discovered a small, red audio speaker inside the landing gear bay. The boy explained that he had crawled inside the small, unpressurized space for the duration of the flight. It is extremely rare for a person to survive in an airplane landing gear at cruising altitude because it is not pressurized and there is no oxygen. Temperature is also extremely cold.

Rapid Deportation To Kabul

The boy's journey was soon interrupted after a short period of questioning by the security agencies. He was deported again to Kabul hours later on Kam Air's return trip, RQ-4402, ending his perilous and ultimately unsuccessful bid to enter India.

