The visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to Uttar Pradesh's Agra, famously known as the city of the Taj, was reportedly cancelled. The reason for the cancellation has not been revealed yet.

According to media reports, Muttaqi was scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday; however, the visit has now been cancelled.

The update comes during Amir Khan Muttaqi's ongoing six-day visit to India, which began earlier on Thursday.

India-Afghanistan Relations

In an official statement, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan had said that the Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia and Afghanistan) conveyed Islamabad's deep concerns to the Afghan envoy, particularly regarding the references made to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between New Delhi and Kabul.

“It was conveyed that the reference to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India is in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the FO stated, reaffirming Pakistan's long-held stance on the disputed territory.

According to the joint statement, Afghanistan had strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that occurred on April 22. The statement also expressed solidarity with the people and government of India.

Additionally, both India and Afghanistan “unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries” and underscored the importance of fostering peace, mutual trust, and regional stability.

Pakistan On Indo-Afghan Ties

Pakistan has reportedly summoned the Afghan ambassador to express its strong reservations over the India-Afghanistan joint statement issued in New Delhi on October 10.

Pakistan also objected to Foreign Minister Muttaqi’s recent comments during his visit, where he described terrorism as an "internal issue" of Pakistan.

Highlighting its humanitarian role, Pakistan reminded that it has hosted nearly four million Afghan refugees for over four decades.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) conducted retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line late Saturday night, following repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty and recent airstrikes on its territory, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

