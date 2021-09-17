Political developments in Afghanistan greatly impacts countries like India: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the political developments in Afghanistan will have a great impact on neighbouring countries like India and the continuing instability will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies all across the globe.

In a virtual address at an SCO meeting, PM Modi said there was a need for regional focus and cooperation on the situation in the country. "The recent developments in Afghanistan will have the greatest impact on neighbouring countries like us. And therefore, there is a need for regional focus and cooperation on this issue," he said.

PM Modi said power in Afghanistan is not inclusive and has happened without negotiation. Further, he warned that the situation in Afghanistan will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies. "Other extremist groups can also be encouraged to gain power through violence," he said.

PM Modi voiced his concerns that the developments in Afghanistan could lead to an "uncontrolled" flow of drugs, illegal weapons and human trafficking. "A large amount of advanced weapons remain in Afghanistan. Due to these, there will be a risk of instability in the entire region," he said.

Also, noting the serious humanitarian crisis brewing in Afghanistan, the prime minister pointed that that the economic woes of Afghans are increasing due to the blockage in financial and trade flows.